Mannar Mathai Speaking 2 is malayalam comedy thriller film, directed by Mamas. It is a sequel to the 1995 cult comedy classic, Mannar Mathai Speaking and the third installment in the celebrated Ramji Rao franchise. Actors Mukesh, Saikumar, Innocent, Janardhanan reprise their roles; while Aparna Gopinath, Shammi Thilakan and a few others are also included in the cast