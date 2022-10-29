Mannar Mathai Speaking 2 is malayalam comedy thriller film, directed by Mamas. It is a sequel to the 1995 cult comedy classic, Mannar Mathai Speaking and the third installment in the celebrated Ramji Rao franchise. Actors Mukesh, Saikumar, Innocent, Janardhanan reprise their roles; while Aparna Gopinath, Shammi Thilakan and a few others are also included in the cast
|Innocent
|Mannar Mathai
|Mukesh
|Gopalakrishnan
|Saikumar
|Balakrishnan
|Biju Menon
|Mahendra Varma & Hareendra Varma
|Vijayaraghavan
|Ramji Rao
|Janardhanan
|Garvasees Aashan
