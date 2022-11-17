Männen och Bergman

Not Available

Ingmar Bergman himself has often stressed how important the actors are to his work, and that they constitute his greatest source of inspiration. From this perspective it is therefore interesting to look at Bergman through their eyes. ”The Men and Bergman” is dedicated to the late Ingmar Bergman where several prominent Swedish actors; Thommy Berggren, Börje Ahlstedt, Thorsten Flinck and Erland Josephson discuss their work with Bergman in film and theater. We are given a unique portrait of Ingmar Bergman as a personal instructor and coach, as a human being, spanning from the earlier years in the 1950’s to his last theater productions fifty years later. We are treated to stories about Bergman the director as well as personal anecdotes about Bergman the man. Renowned Swedish film critic Nils Petter Sundgren, who has followed Ingmar Bergman throughout his career, hosts the program.