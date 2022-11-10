1987

Mannequin

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 12th, 1987

Studio

Gladden Entertainment

Jonathan Switcher, an unemployed artist, finds a job as an assistant window dresser for a department store. When Jonathan happens upon a beautiful mannequin he previously designed, she springs to life and introduces herself as Emmy, an Egyptian under an ancient spell. Despite interference from the store's devious manager, Jonathan and his mannequin fall in love while creating eye-catching window displays to keep the struggling store in business.

Cast

Andrew McCarthyJonathan Switcher
Kim CattrallEma 'Emmy' Hesire
Estelle GettyClaire Prince Timkin
James SpaderMr. Richards
G.W. BaileyCaptain Felix Maxwell
Carole DavisRoxie Shield

View Full Cast >

Images