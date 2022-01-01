1991

Mannequin Two: On the Move

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 1991

Studio

Gladden Entertainment

Although Jason works as a department store clerk, he is also a reincarnated prince. Long ago, his beloved Jessie was snatched away from him by an evil wizard who used his powers to transform her into wooden statue. Now Jessie is in Jason's department store as a mannequin. When he encounters her, she awakens from her thousand-year sleep. They quickly revive their romance, but the evil wizard has been reincarnated as well, and he's up to no good.

Cast

William RagsdaleJason Williamson / Prince William
Meshach TaylorHollywood Montrose / Doorman
Terry KiserCount Spretzle / Sorcerer
Stuart PankinMr. James
Cynthia HarrisMom / Queen
Heather HendersonLipstick Girl

