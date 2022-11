Not Available

In this comic take on big-business wheelings and dealings, an ambitious senator's son (Judge Reinhold) moves up the corporate ladder through undeserved promotions. But against his better judgment, he falls for a woman (the chairman's daughter, no less) who's leading a protest against the company's shady business practices. "Saturday Night Live" writer-performer Michael O'Donoghue scripted this satire co-starring Danny DeVito and Jane Seymour.