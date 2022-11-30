Mannu - Sprouts of Endurance

Not Available

The Plantation strike led by the women tea plantation workers in Munnar, Kerala was a nine day strike, which further lead to the formation of Pempilai Orumai (women's unity) , a landmark movement in the labour union history of India. The strike has broke out on 2015, Sept 5 with around 5000 workers started their agitation in front of Kannan Devan Hills Plantations Ltd. Office, when management decided to scale down the bonus to 10 percent from 20 percent. The strike was a female labour movement first time in the history of India and was an attempt to demarcate the economical and gender disparities in plantation sector.