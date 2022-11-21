Manny Mãos à Obra: A Grande Construção

Not Available

Put on your hard hats and team up with Handy Manny on an awesome full-length adventure! Join Manny and his Tools as they head out of town to work on an exciting construction project in Concrete Falls. Meanwhile, back in Sheet Rock Hills, Mr. Lopart tries to fill in for Manny – with hilarious results! Can Kelly convince Manny to come home and save the day? Introducing new Power Tools, new songs, and a wonderful message about the rewards of taking on new challenges, Big Construction Job is fully loaded with tons of fun for everyone!