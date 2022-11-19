Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Marquez 3

Way back in 2004 Filipino Pacquiao knocked Márquez down three times in the first round, but the battle went the distance, the pair couldn't be separated by the judges and a draw was declared. In 2008 the pair fought again, and that time Márquez lost his WBC super-featherweight title to Pacquiao in a controversial split decision. "Now it's time to shed doubt over who the best fighter is," the Mexican said in the run up to tonight's 12-round bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. "I want to win this fight because I believe I won the first two." When the fight was promoted in Pacquiao's homeland, Márquez gave his opponent added motivation by wearing a T-shirt bearing the legend: "We Were Robbed."
View Full Cast >