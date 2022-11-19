Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Marquez 3

Not Available

Way back in 2004 Filipino Pacquiao knocked Márquez down three times in the first round, but the battle went the distance, the pair couldn't be separated by the judges and a draw was declared. In 2008 the pair fought again, and that time Márquez lost his WBC super-featherweight title to Pacquiao in a controversial split decision. "Now it's time to shed doubt over who the best fighter is," the Mexican said in the run up to tonight's 12-round bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. "I want to win this fight because I believe I won the first two." When the fight was promoted in Pacquiao's homeland, Márquez gave his opponent added motivation by wearing a T-shirt bearing the legend: "We Were Robbed."