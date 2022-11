Not Available

When Chona Chong (Zsa Zsa Padilla) learns that her wealthy husband Elton (Jay Manalo) is having an affair with two younger women (Cherry Pie Picache and Rufa Mae Quinto) -- and has even fathered a child with one of them -- her once-perfect life lies in ruins. Numbing the pain with Botox, liposuction and breast implants works well enough, at first. But then her only son (John Prats) drops another bomb: He thinks he might be gay.