Manon, Secretaire Debutante

Although a beginner in the trade, Manon has no envy towards even the most experienced of the other secretaries. With the help of her irresistible collection of high heels, sexy suits and lingerie, she harnesses her talents as a seductress of all men. For Manon, the roles are reversed: she is the boss! Just watch how, with the help of a few glances and discrete petting, she manages to turn an ordinary contract signing into a sensational anal threesome with a rich businessman and the insatiable Sophia, her gorgeous assistant with incredible breasts.