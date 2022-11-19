Manowar: Hell on Earth V

Not Available

Hell on Earth V was five years in the making and shot from over 150 camera angles, using helicopters, camera cranes, mounted cameras and hand-held HD cameras. Highlights include the Viking Encore set, recorded during MANOWAR's 2007 Demons, Dragons & Warriors European tour and featuring full-length versions of "The Sons Of Odin", "Glory, Majesty, Unity", "Gods Of War", "Army Of The Dead Part 2", "Odin" and "Hymn Of The Immortal Warrior". Other songs featured in their entirety from 2007 include, "Die For Metal", "Gloves Of Metal" and "Mountains". In addition, Hell on Earth V also includes footage from the very recent Death To Infidels Tour, during which MANOWAR headlined six of Europe's biggest festivals in Finland, France, Spain, Romania, Norway and Germany as well as the first ever open-air show in Moscow, Russia on Gorky Park. Songs include "God Or Man", "Thunder In The Sky", "Call To Arms", "Father", "Let The Gods Decide", "Hand Of Doom", "Sleipnir" and "Loki God Of Fire".