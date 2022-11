Not Available

William: a Los Angeles stud, Jimmy: a fun-loving Miami boy and Farrell: a hard-working Kansas man all reached an important moment in their lives...Manscaping. Each man chooses the best option for himself as they embark on a journey towards genital hairlessness. The road is wrought with danger, embarrassment and pain. As these three men look down and see who they are underneath their manes of manhood, they begin to question if the journey is really worth it.