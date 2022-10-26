Not Available

Mansome

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

From America's greatest beardsman, to Morgan Spurlock's own mustache, Executive Producers Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Ben Silverman bring us a hilarious look at men's identity in the 21st century. Models, actors, experts and comedians weigh in on what it is to be a man in a world where the definition of masculinity has become as diverse as a hipster's facial hair in Williamsburg. The hilarious follicles of men's idiosyncratic grooming habits are thoroughly combed over as men finally take a long hard look in the mirror.

Cast

Jason BatemanHimself
Judd ApatowHimself
Will ArnettHimself
Zach GalifianakisHimself
Paul RuddHimself
Morgan SpurlockHimself

