Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Sandra “Blue” Good, Catherine “Gypsy” Share, and Dianne “Snake” Lake recount their experiences with Manson, life on Spahn Ranch and their leader’s eventual decent into madness. Their candid, in-depth interviews provide a unique perspective on what it meant to be a part of the infamous Manson family and vividly depict the collapse of a freewheeling family whose leader groomed a few of its own to commit murder.