Manthiri Kumari (The Minister's Daughter) is a 1950 Indian Tamil historical fiction film directed by Ellis R. Dungan and starring M. G. Ramachandran, M. N. Nambiar. The title of the film is on the character of Amudhvalli, which was played by Madhuri Devi.This film had limited scope for the heroine of M.G.R and hence G. Shakuntala was paired opposite M.G.R. The screen play was written by M. Karunanidhi based on an incident from the Tamil epic Kundalakesi. This was the last Tamil film directed by Dungan and is considered to be among the most successful films of that decade. Shortly after directing this film, Dungan left the Tamil film industry and did not direct Tamil films again.[1][2][3][4][5][6][7] Singer T. M. Soundararajan sang for very first time for Ramachandran in this film.