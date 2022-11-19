Manthrikan

Not Available

Mukundan Unni (Jayaram) is a black magician and an exorcist. He is not really keen about his father's black magic skills and is wiling away his time with two dumb cronies in a remote village. There he meets a girl named Malu (Poonam Bajwa), who has no memories about her past but falls pretty easily for the hero after a couple of songs. But they get separated soon after. Some years later, he is called by a wealthy family to exorcise a spirit (Muktha George) from their palatial house, Shenoy Mandir. He meets Malavika there but she doesn't recognise him.