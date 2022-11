Not Available

When Helle Pii moves into Molly’s flat, all seems to work out for both parties. Molly needs a roommate; Helle Pii and her mantis need a place to call home. So what if the room is not very private; and so what if the walls are paper thin? Soon this happy solution turns into both girls’ worst nightmare. There is no turning back when Helle Pii overhears something awful through the wall.