August 1994, and we had a multiple homicide in a small town in Cuba: two men and a woman. Azucar’s fathers. The young girl is the only witness. To prove her innocence, Azucar begins telling the life of her parents, the story of a love triangle that started 50 years ago, when Elena, Tomas and Emilio were just kids. In the town, everyone believes that Azucar is the murderer.