Not Available

A silk dealer and a princess are traveling in the China country, when they are attacked by a group of Falcon bandits. The bandits kidnap the princess and steal the silk. The princess's father makes an effort to free his daughter, but fails, and the bandits demand a ransom. Meanwhile, the silk dealer goes to a Shaolin temple, and trains to learn Mantis kung fu. After much intense training, he goes after the bandits.