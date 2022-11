Not Available

Mantra — Sounds into Silence is a feature-length documentary that explores the musical and social phenomenon of chant and response meditation. With music and Performances from Deva Premal & Miten with Manose, Krishna Das, Snatam Kaur, Jai Uttal, MC Yogi, Dave Stringer, Lama Gyurme & Jean-Philippe Rykiel, C.C. White, Mirabai Ceiba, Gaura Vani, Nina Rao, Charlie Braun & Others