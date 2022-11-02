Manu Neethi

Not Available

Muthazhagu, a true patriot, had fought against the British, had gone to jail, and is a man much honoured and respected by the villagers. So when he commits an indiscrete act the whole village is shocked. But they forgive him, for it was an act committed under the influence of liquor. The only disgruntled element in this scenario is the village girl's uncle Vellaiyan (Nasser) who would have married her but for this misfortune. The man vows revenge and gets his chance twenty years later . The nephew (Murali) ignorant of his uncle's motives finds out the truth later. His admiration for Muthazhagu, love for the girl, and attachment to his uncle makes him attempt to bring about a re-conciliation between the two warring factions, which were threatening to turn into a fight between the two villages.