Manual of Love 2

Four episodes. Nicola, paralyzed after a car crash, falls in love for his physiotherapist Lucia. Franco and Manuela, a young couple unfit to have child, fly to Barcelona for a specialized treatment for fertility. Filippo and Fosco, two gays, decide to marry. Ernesto, waiter in an important restaurant has a liaison with Cecilia the new young Spanish help in cuisine.
|Carlo Verdone
|Ernesto
|Antonio Albanese
|Filippo
|Riccardo Scamarcio
|Nicola
|Sergio Rubini
|Fosco
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Franco
|Fabio Volo
|Franco
