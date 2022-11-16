Manuel y Clemente

Not Available

Manuel and Clemente, couple in the shower and in various scheming, try to do business with miraculous apparitions. Near the Sevillian town of El Palmar de Troya, in 1968, people begin to say that the Virgin appears and the two friends take advantage of the situation. Soon a network of economic interests and credulity is created that makes it easier for Manuel and Clemente to achieve their goal: a monumental basilica, a religious order of nuns, priests and bishops of their own, and even a pope, Gregory XVII. Satire on the curious origin of the Palmarian Catholic Church and its unique founders.