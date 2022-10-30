Not Available

"Manusia Setengah Salmon" is Indonesia drama movie from adaptation of the novel by the same title of Raditya Dika. When his mother (Dewi Irawan) decided to move from childhood home, Dika (Raditya Dika), the writer, attempted to move away from his childhood and all memories: his relationship with Jessica (Eriska Rein) and with his father. Dika help find a new house. The house they visited there were no matches. Dika finally found a house, which according to his mother is perfect too. At the same time, Dika met with Patricia (Kimberly Ryder) the pretty one. The approaching begin. When it was moved to new house, Dika not like his new house. Memories of the old house is still in his mind. Meanwhile, Dika relationship with Patricia also disturbed, because his not forget Jessica. Dika has finally realized that his way to a move to house, is also a moving journey to his adulthood.