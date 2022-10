Not Available

An anaglyph 3D found-footage film about folding — folding paper, folding land, folding video planes, folding timelines — channeling the recorded history of the Grand Canyon and the history of stereoscopic cinema into a five-and-a-half-minute stream of images and sound. Partially inspired by the work of the “grandmaster of origami,” Akira Yoshizawa (1911 – 2005).