Ajay Chandra, a hard working and ambitious young man, who dreams of bigger things than a small job. He has dreams of starting his own business. One day he meets Aruna at a friends wedding and slowly fall in love. Aruna is daughter of a very successful lawyer. Ajay uses his rich friend's car, apartment etc. to impress Aruna's family, in the hope that he will succeed in his own business before they are married. However, Ajay falls prey to the cut throat competion in business and loses all his investment. He discloses everything to Aruna. Aruna is sympathetic to Ajay and loves him for what he is. However, Aruna's lawyer dad turns down the marriage proposal and starts to prosecute Ajay for business fraud. Through his hard work and support from Aruna and his mother, Ajay is able to correct the wrong doings and is able to win over Aruna's father.