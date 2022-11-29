Not Available

MA’OHI NUI, IN THE HEART OF THE OCEAN MY COUNTRY LIES An ancestral voice recites the past, present and future of the Ma’ohi, the people of Tahiti. She speaks to Tanaoa, a young man in search of the fading identity of his people. Eye-witness accounts recall the nuclear testing done by French colonizers from 1966 – 1996 on the French Polynesian atolls Moruroa and Fangataufa, near Tahiti. The words can be heard to the hollow rumbling sound of a bomb explosion in slow-motion, resembling the roar of traditional Polynesian drums. The Ma’ohi sensed the horror around them, yet they were disempowered and could not turn away. Poet and political activist Flora Devatine’s ethereal words recapitulate and empower the voices of a people seeking the path of independence.