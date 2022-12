Not Available

Yin Shouyi, a young man from Taoyuan Township, grew up admiring the legendary exploits of the "Three Sons of Mount Maoshan": Yu Lingzi, Liang Xuzi and Zhongguizi. Yin aspires to become a Maoshan hero too. He goes to mountains to attend the selection ceremony for the new "Nine Dragons" without his mother's knowledge and is accidentally chosen by Master Burning Mei