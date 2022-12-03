Maphicha Sakshidar

Not Available

Raghvendra ,Sunil,Vilas ,Jayanta and Rocky are students of an art and literature college but have a bad reputation in the campus.Raghvendra is a short tempered guy and will do anything for success.he along with other friends decides to kidnap their friend Jayanta and extort money from his his father but he is killed by the group after his father takes help of cops.Sunil repents of being part of this crime and wants to surrender.But the gang doe snot stop and start committing robberies and kill people who witness their crime.Raghvendra feels Sunil's fear will lend them into trouble and kills him,Vilas feels that Raghvendra has become a maniac an can to to any extent and decides to testify against him.