2015

Maps to the Stars

  • Drama

Release Date

February 26th, 2015

Studio

Prospero Pictures

Led by the loathsome yet funny and touching child-star Benjie, we witness the convoluted world of shallow, selfish celebrities and their minions, all of whom are about to be manipulated and destroyed by the young woman who literally represents the fruit of their twisted machinations, Agatha, Benjie’s tormented, apparently psychotic sister. As much as it is a sharp, comic look at a vacant and corrupt world, MAPS TO THE STARS is also a haunting ghost story.

Cast

Julianne MooreHavana Segrand
Mia WasikowskaAgatha Weiss
John CusackDr. Stafford Weiss
Evan BirdBenjie Weiss
Olivia WilliamsChristina Weiss
Robert PattinsonJerome Fontana

