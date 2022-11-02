Not Available

Armed robbers take cash from a department store, but they are killed or fatally wounded in their escape. A dying thief stashes a valise with a million Euros in the old car of Julia, a single parent who dances at a Barcelona peep show. She decides to keep the cash, but her suspicious babysitter tips off a nasty private investigator hired by the store's security firm to recover the cash. Julia manages to fight off the private eye the first time he confronts her, and she bolts with her daughter after asking a neighborhood bar owner for aid. He's Luis, quiet and helpful; he takes her to his mother's house in a small town. Can Julia evade the various bad apples on her trail?