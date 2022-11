Not Available

The director Misha Tumelya and animators Sasha Dorogov and Alexandr Petrov presented this short to Roy E. Disney as a tribute for the 60th anniversary of Mickey. A little over two minutes in length, the cartoon shows a young boy in black silhouette going to a line that divides the screen image in half. It is like a mirror with the young boy on one side and the classic black and white Mickey Mouse in black silhouette on the other side.