Fermín (Carmelo Gómez) is a Basque doctor who arrives on the island of Lanzarote. Meet a beautiful girl named Mararía (Goya Toledo), which falls in love in silence. One day a handsome Englishman named Beltrahn (Iain Glen) appears, who will win the love of Mararía and unleash the wrath of Fermín, who will lead the lovers to misfortune, destroying himself at the same time and becoming another kind of person, capable to get to kill for love.