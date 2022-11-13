Not Available

Black and white thriller with a social streak, the energy of Amores perros and expressive music. A story about the life in the world of gangs whose soldiers know only one language – violence. Rape, extortion, brutal beatings… Two families found themselves in the hell from which it is not easy or maybe impossible to escape. Marabunta are extremely dangerous legionary ants that always attack in a group and destroy everything that stands in their way. They also gave the name to maras – ruthless and brutal gangs terrorising the streets in El Salvador as well as Los Angeles.