For doctors “MARASMA” was a diagnosis: a state of deep organic deterioration, total loss of strength. In mental hospitals, people did not die of mental illness, but of marasmus. This is what the medical records say, which today reveal the most difficult stories: those of the last among the weakest, children and women. Through their testimonies we can also give voice to those who do not know, who do not want or can not remember.