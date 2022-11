Not Available

Ismael (Bismark Méndez), a Colombian undercover police officer obsessed with taking down notorious guerilla leader Comandante Lupercio (César Meléndez), finds life may hold more in store for him when he meets the beautiful Luz Angélica (Carolina Solano) on a bus. Based on the writings of Antonio Caballero, this arresting thriller is adapted for the screen and directed by filmmaker Mauricio Mendiola.