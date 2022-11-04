Not Available

Based on the true story of DPRK athlete Jong Song Ok. Marathon Runner narrates the effort and spirit involved in overcoming a failed medal attempt at the Atlanta Olympic Games. She decides to work harder and reach "glory" in a world championship marathon in Seville, Spain. She realizes how the training regime is parallel to the one of her country, still struggling to recover from the serious crisies in the 1990s. Her deep personal understanding of this national sacrifice is just the inspiration she needs to finally triumph the test of a marathon.