Marathonman 365

Stefaan Engels was diagnosed with asthma as a child but in this inspirational film he fronts an unbelievable campaign to get people active and running. His mission : 365 marathons in 365 days. The pain and misery he runs through is incredible. Body and mind are fighting for supremacy. During this epic journey he bridges time zones, overcomes inflamed muscles, jet lags, a serious case of Montezuma revenge. Leaving the comfort zone, stretching the limits, we can do more than we think if we believe in our objective.