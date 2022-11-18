Maratón de baile

Not Available

In this Musical/Comedy/Drama from Cuban-born Actor-Director Rene Cardona, several couples are lured into becoming contestants in a dance marathon that awards a large cash prize to the couple still standing at the end of this grueling test of endurance. While they all hope to win, each has a different reason for doing so. For instance, a bank employee and his wife have a sick child in need of the best care money can buy. A young couple hopes to use the money to start a life together, while a taxi dancer and her man hope to leave their old life behind once and for all. This film features an attractive cast and lively musical numbers, including a full mariachi band.