Maravilla, la película

At 37 years old, time is not on his side. Sergio 'Marvelous' Martinez can drop the best boxers with his lightning strikes, floor the most beautiful women with his devastating looks, and has a hard-scrabble immigrant story and work ethic that make him the hero of the Latin street. But a willingness to call it the way he sees it and speak truth to power, has left him a virtual pariah in the notorious corrupt world of professional boxing. This is story of a man fighting to fight. But the clock is ticking. It may already be too late.