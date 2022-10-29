Maravilla, Un Luchador

Not Available

There are athletes with a career that not only manages to bring them to the top of their field, but has the ability to reveal the complexities of the world of sports. A perfect example is the boxer Sergio "Maravilla" Martinez, who, despite being one of the rampaging fighters in his class, had to give up his championship title and leave it in the hands of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of the Mexican boxing legend. How a true champion gets his crown, his honor back? How to defend their dignity against corruption of sport's mercantilism?