MARC DONNET-MONAY COMPLETEMENT EPANOUI

This show could have been called Seventies for ever or Fry Joe Dassin ... It is indeed nostalgic 70s, who was born, Marc Donnet-Monay draws the starting point of his show : a time when everything seemed simpler him less delusional fantasies ... Multiplying other possible lives (crooner, Prof. swimming), drawing the first lessons of his new father's condition or philosophizing about erotic obsession of our contemporary, Marc Donnet-Monay passes from one topic to another almost without being noticed and eventually paint a picture of a life: our own!