Marc Dorcel - Claire la Sexologue

“My name is Claire, I’m 32 and I am a Sexologist. Each day I see dozens of patients who tell me every single detail of their sex lives. Mine is nonexistent… almost. Since I broke up with Anna, my life is a mess. My meeting with Valentina, a lawyer with a split personality opened my eyes. In my job, I like to dominate others. But at night, I like to be submissive with the men I meet. I disguise myself not to be recognized and put on my sexiest lingerie to go and fuck strangers in hotel rooms, on empty car parks or in night clubs. I love the feeling of their dick deep inside me, I love to be their bitch. Jessie, a nymphomaniac porn actress took me to places and showed me pleasures I would have never dreamed of. For the first time, I gave myself to three men at the same time, and I loved every second of it. Thanks to these new experiences my whole personal life is about to change, for the better”.