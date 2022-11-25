Marcello Baldi's "Osiride"

Not Available

The documentary moves around the amazing figure of Osiride Pevarello, a circus performer with a very long career in cinema, from Lattuada to Germi, from Ben-Hur to Fellini, up to Tinto Brass. In this exquisitely lively and unexpectedly dense short film, Osiride faces the world by showing off confident steps and assertive vocation, as if he had everything under control and it was not necessary to demand more. Until the beautiful ending, when the voices of the sleeping boys give shape to a desire: to have a home. Osiride, lying on the bed smoking his umpteenth cigarette, as always he cannot sleep before the return of his eighteen-year-old daughter, who works under mistress in a dartboard. We discover the melancholy of a man who would like to leave from there, to find four real walls for his family. The camera moves to let us glimpse the pope's image on the dresser; one should have faith in miracles