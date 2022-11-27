March of the Troopers

Not Available

In 1976, the Eastwood High School Boys Basketball team from El Paso, Texas, made history by winning the state championship, a feat that has not been accomplished by an El Paso team since. Go in-depth with Director Charlie Minn, as this documentary revisits the historic season, featuring interviews from players, coaches, and other community members, including UTEP Head Basketball Coach Tim Floyd, US Army Major General Dana Pittard, Mary Haskins, wife of the late Hall of Fame basketball coach Don Haskins, and others.