When the wife of one of the filmmakers decides to give birth without pain medication using the Lamaze method of childbirth - and coached by her own husband - she is confronted with disbelief, superstition and downright hostility. In order to find a doctor who will respect their wishes, the parent-to-be have to make arrangements with a hospital in Wisconsin and race over the state line when the baby comes. This frank and sensitive cinema verity documentary follows the young couple as they learn about natural childbirth, discuss their plans with friends and medical staff, and experience the actual labor and birth of their fist child, Marco