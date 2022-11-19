Marco Antonio Solis Una Noche De Luna

Not Available

Legendary songwriter, multi-generational music icon, sought-after producer and renowned Mexican singer MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS presents an unprecedented, palpable and intimate journey through his own musical memories with the production "UNA NOCHE DE LUNA". With more than 25 million albums sold over 30 years of countless hits, multiple awards and honors, the singer is not only recognized for his professional prowess and ability to generate lyrics that resonate with people across borders and generations, but also for his disarming humility and heartfelt humanity. One of the most prolific singer/songwriters in Latin America with over 300 titles penned, he is the recipient of multiple Latin GRAMMY, Billboard Latin, ASCAP and Premio Lo Nuestro awards, and was named Latin Artist of the Decade in 2010 by Billboard Magazine.