Marco Borsato - Zien

"Zien" is a DVD by Marco Borsato, released in 2004. It was the first time that an artist released a new album on DVD only. It was also the first time since 2000 that Borsato released new music. (Two years earlier there was the compilation album Onderweg.) The DVD contains thirteen new songs, among which the number 1 hits "Afscheid Nemen Bestaat Niet" and "Voorbij" with the singer Do. The songs all feature a video clip, directed by Dick Maas, Johan Nijenhuis, Matthijs van Heijningen and Theo van Gogh. A CD version of Zien was released shortly after, but it was not marketed. It was only available as promotional material for radio and TV channels and other media. The DVD was a great success, and was number 1 on the DVD list for weeks. Marco received two Edisons for it in 2005, in the categories Best album and Best Dutch DVD. In the meantime, 320,000 copies have been sold, good for four times platinum.