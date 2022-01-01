Not Available

Marco Spada was created at the Paris Opera in 1857 with choreography from Joseph Mazilier and music adapted from Daniel Auber’s comic opera of Marco Spada. Soon forgotten, the ballet was revived in 1981 with a brand new choreography by Pierre Lacotte for the Rome Opera, with Rudolf Nureyev as the 18th-century Italian bandit pretending to be an aristocrat, and Ghislaine Thesmar as his daughter Angela. At the Bolshoi, Marco Spada was premiered on the historic stage on November 8, 2013. Leading roles were performed by David Hallberg (Marco Spada), Evgenia Obraztsova (Angela), Olga Smirnova (Marchesa Sampietri), Semyon Chudin (Prince Frederici), and Igor Tsvirko (Count Pepinelli). Pierre Lacotte designed sets and costumes.