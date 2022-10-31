Marcos, el lobo solitario

Not Available

After capture in 2010, the story of Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja in fiction in "Entrelobos" Gerardo Olivares has reverted back to the character of the Wild Child of the Sierra Morena. Rodríguez Pantoja was sold by his father when he was just seven years. Abandoned in the bush survived for 12 years amid the wilderness, as one among a pack of wolves. Through archival material and delving into the life of this lone wolf today, will reveal the marks and scars her incredible adventure has left, and how it faces the world from them.